Authorities: Fox that attacked 5 people, bit 3 was rabid

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fox that was killed after it attacked five people and tried to attack a police officer has tested positive for rabies.

Glen Ridge police say the first attack was reported Friday morning.

As officers from that department and the Bloomfield Animal Control agency searched for the fox, authorities learned that two other people had also been bitten. Those three people were treated at hospitals for bite wounds.

Officers found the fox about two hours later near the New Jersey Transit railroad tracks. Authorities say the fox was euthanized after it attempted to attack one of the officers.

The two other people attacked by the fox apparently were not bitten by it.