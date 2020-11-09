Authorities: 2 officers shot in suburban Seattle

WOODINVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Two members of law enforcement were shot in suburban Seattle, fire officials said.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter at 1:24 p.m. Monday that deputies were responding to a shooting involving at least one officer in Woodinville.

Woodinville Fire and Rescue said on Twitter before 2 p.m. that medics had taken two officers to area hospitals and that one of them was in critical condition. The fire department also tweeted that the shooting was near an apartment complex. No further information was immediately released.

Woodinville is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of downtown Seattle.