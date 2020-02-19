Frenchtown School had author/illustrator Ralph Masiello visit on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Masiello is best known for his Alphabet Books and Drawing Books. Through the generosity of the Frenchtown PTA, he provided a day of enrichment and entertainment for Frenchtown students. The children were engaged and entertained as he described his journey to becoming an illustrator. He stressed that his work requires many revisions, just like the student’s writing. Every classroom was the recipient of a drawing made and autographed by Masiello. Each student will soon receive a bookmark with a drawing by him that will be designed specifically for Frenchtown.