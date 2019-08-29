Author at Trumbull Library Sept. 4

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host author and historian Marty Podskoch to discuss his new book The Connecticut 169 Club: Your Passport and Guide to Exploring Connecticut, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

The new travel book encourages travelers to visit all of the towns and villages of our state.

Podskoch traveled throughout Connecticut and marveled at the great diversity of villages, cities, rivers, lakes, mountains, and seashores.

He created the book to be a guide and a passport. He recruited someone from each town to write a short description highlighting their town’s location, history, and interesting places to visit; thinking residents knew more about their town than he. The book has a space for travelers to journal about their experiences and a place to get the book stamped or signed by a resident or business. Travelers will get to know the locals and perhaps learn about a good place to eat or an interesting local attraction.

There is no membership fee. People who visit all 169 towns will receive the Leatherman Award patch at a luncheon or dinner held at a different town each year. The award is named after the vagabond who lived in caves and traveled a route regularly (approx. 34 days) from the Connecticut River to the Hudson River during the late 1800s.

After Podskoch’s talk and Power Point presentation, he will be available for a book sale and signing.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.