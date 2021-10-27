Australia rules out committing to methane reduction target ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press Oct. 27, 2021 Updated: Oct. 27, 2021 11:53 p.m.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Thursday ruled out promising to cut methane emissions by 30% by the end of the decade in a stance that will add to criticism that the country is a laggard in addressing climate change.
Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor announced his government’s decision before he was to fly with Prime Minister Scott Morrison to a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.