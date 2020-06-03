Auburn renames street named for convicted Alabama speaker

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The city of Auburn is changing the name of a street named after a former Alabama House speaker convicted of felony ethics charges.

City Council members approved changing the name of Mike Hubbard Boulevard to Bent Creek Road on Tuesday, the Opelika-Auburn News reported. The city’s planning commission recommended the change last month.

The city had named the road for Hubbard in 2008.

Hubbard was a legislator from Auburn and former chairman of the Alabama Republican Party who became speaker. Prosecutors accused him of monetizing the office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses, but Hubbard maintained the deals were legal.

Hubbard was convicted on multiple charges in 2016 and sentenced to four years in prison but has remained free while appealing. Hubbard is asking the Alabama Supreme Court to reconsider its April decision upholding most of his convictions.