Attorneys reviewing judge's order on prison staffing, care

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Attorneys for inmates say they are reviewing a federal judge’s ruling that extended a deadline for Alabama to increase prison staffing but also ordered other changes to the care of inmates with mental illnesses.
U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Monday issued a massive 600-page opinion regarding corrective measures for mental health care in state prisons. Thompson in 2017 ruled that mental health care in state prisons was so “horrendously inadequate” that it violated the U.S. Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.