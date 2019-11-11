Attorney: Panel won't consider plan to prosecute reporters

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials in southwestern Wisconsin have dropped a resolution warning journalists they would face prosecution if they edit an upcoming news release.

The Lafayette County Land Conservation Committee was set to vote on the resolution at an emergency meeting Tuesday. But the county's attorney, Nathan Russell, said Monday that the meeting won't happen and he doesn't believe the resolution will come before any county committee "in the near future." He didn't respond to a message asking why.

The resolution centers on the upcoming release of findings from a water quality study in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.

The resolution calls for the county chairmen, county conservationists and the Lafayette County conservation committee chairman to craft a news release on the findings. Journalists who alter or edit the release would be prosecuted.