Attorney: 'Making a Murderer' convict infected with COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin man whose criminal case was featured in Netlfix's “Making a Murderer” documentary has contracted COVID-19 in prison, his attorney said Wednesday.

Kathleen Zellner tweeted that Steven Avery has the disease but is expected to fully recover. Avery, 57, is serving a life sentence for the 2005 killing of photographer Teresa Halbach. Zellner didn't immediately respond to a message left at her office. A state Department of Corrections spokeswoman also didn't respond to an email seeking confirmation of Avery's diagnosis.

Offender records show Avery is incarcerated at Waupun Correctional Institution. The DOC announced Friday that 184 inmates there have tested positive for COVID-19.

State health officials said that as of Wednesday the state has seen 19,400 cases of COVID-19, an increase of nearly 500 cases since Tuesday, with 616 deaths. The percentage of positive tests stood at 2.9%,, however, the second lowest percentage of positives over the last two weeks.