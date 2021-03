NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Federal prosecutors will be handling the case of a suburban Philadelphia man accused of firing three shots into a local Democratic Party office on Inauguration Day, according to the man's attorney.

Defense attorney Timothy Woodward told The (Pottstown) Mercury that 48-year-old Anthony Nero of Worcester was taken into custody by FBI agents Wednesday when he showed up at a Montgomery County district court judge's office for a preliminary hearing on state charges.