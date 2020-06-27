Attempted homicide suspect shoots self after police chase

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — A 41-year-old attempted homicide suspect fatally shot himself following a pursuit Saturday morning, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers and officers from other law enforcement agencies located a suspect vehicle about 9:20 a.m. Saturday in Clinton County north of Lansing after an alert was broadcast of a suspect believed to have been involved an attempted homicide in the Cadillac area.

A pursuit of the suspect vehicle continued into Livingston County, and after police stopped it in Howell, the man exited his vehicle, walked towards the side of the road, and shot and killed himself, police said.

Thew man's name wasn't immediately released.