Atlanta police drag street racers to jail in crackdown

ATLANTA (AP) — They were going too fast, and the police are furious.

Atlanta Police said Monday that they arrested 44 people and issued 114 tickets over the weekend for offenses related to illegal street racing.

Racers have been particularly noticeable in Atlanta since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with less traffic giving them more room to speed along Georgia's roads and freeways. But the activities, including some widely circulated videos, drew the attention of police.

Atlanta and other police agencies targeted racing hot spots, intercepting racers as they gathered. Charges included speeding, reckless driving, and laying drag, which Georgia law defines as creating a danger by driving a car in circles or zigzags. Other criminal charges included driving under the influence, drinking in public and marijuana possession, with 29 vehicles impounded.

Four guns were recovered, including a semi-automatic rifle.

“We pledged to deal with these speeders and reckless drivers who have shown a complete disregard for the safety of others with these dangerous antics,” Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said in a statement. She said the arrests made “inroads” into the problem but the crackdown will continue.