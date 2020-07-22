Atlanta Police: 2 fatally shot at recording studio

ATLANTA (AP) — Two people were fatally shot Wednesday morning at an Atlanta recording studio, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, news outlets reported.

Atlanta Police Capt. D’Andrea Price said one man was found dead inside of the building that houses a recording studio. The second man was taken to Grady Hospital, where he later died.

Police said multiple shell casings were found inside and outside the building.

Price said witnesses at the scene weren't cooperating. Officers were waiting for a search warrant to investigate the area.

No one has been arrested as of yet. Price said there may be more than one suspect.