Athletic field, police body cams among projects vying for Trumbull ARPA funds

TRUMBULL — Putting a synthetic athletic field at Indian Ledge Park, repairing a town pool and upgrading body cameras for the police are among the projects vying for roughly $5 million of funds allocated to the town through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Trumbull Town Council and Board of Finance met together for roughly three hours Sept. 1 to listen to and ask questions about presentations from leaders of various town departments, who all spoke about projects that they wanted to see the money spent on.