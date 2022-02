OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — At least five people were shot Wednesday night at a gas station and a Walmart store in Northern California before a suspect was arrested, Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said.

An active shooter and five victims were reported at an ampm gas station before the attacker was seen at about 8 p.m. at a Walmart where “more victims have been recorded," Mayor Chuck Reynolds said in a series of Facebook posts.