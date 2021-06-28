At landmark US Hindu temple, a timely rite of rejuvenation PETER SMITH, Associated Press June 28, 2021 Updated: June 28, 2021 12:41 p.m.
PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — When throngs gathered to rededicate the oldest major Hindu temple in the United States, there was poignance -- prayers for continued recovery from the pandemic that struck many loved ones in India -- and the elation of coming together after more than a year of restrictions.
And there was joy.