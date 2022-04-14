At 97, Mormon president becomes oldest in church history

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The president of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints became the faith's oldest leader in history on Thursday at 97 years, seven months and six days.

President Russell Nelson, a former heart surgeon, has led the faith known widely as the Mormon church since 2018 and oversees everything from the church's multibillion dollar financial holdings to church doctrine and policy. Members of the faith believe the president-prophet receives divine revelation and direct word from God.