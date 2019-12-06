Astria Health continues reorganization, gets court approval

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Bankruptcy Court has approved motions for a Washington state health care organization that outlined bid procedures for the sale of assets and provided additional time to submit a reorganization plan.

Yakima Herald-Republic reports that a judge approved both motions Tuesday for Astria Health, which operates three hospitals and a network of clinics in and around Yakima after they filed for bankruptcy in May.

Officials say the organization has until Jan. 31 to submit a reorganization plan that would need creditor approval by March 31.

Astria's attorney Sam Maizel said the organization is expecting letters this week from various parties interested in providing exit financing or debtor-in-possession financing meaning a plan could still be filed sometime this month.

Organization officials say they have started pursuing plans to sell assets to satisfy creditors as a backup to securing exit financing.

Officials say the court approved a bid procedures motion allowing potential buyers to submit bids until the end of January and participate in an auction in early February if there are multiple bids.