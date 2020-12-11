Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on virus pressure JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer Dec. 11, 2020 Updated: Dec. 11, 2020 12:35 a.m.
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
People wearing face masks walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, is shown on an electronic screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in New York.
The electronic screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite displays Airbnb co-founders Brian Chesky, left, and Nathan Blecharczyk, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in New York.
The electronic screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite displays an advertisement for Airbnb, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in New York.
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Friday after Wall Street sank following signs damage to the U.S. economy from the coronavirus is worsening while Congress is deadlocked over possible new aid.
Shanghai and Tokyo retreated while Hong Kong and Seoul gained.