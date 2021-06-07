Global shares trade mixed as optimism wears off on US rally YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer June 7, 2021 Updated: June 7, 2021 5:40 a.m.
A currency trader talks on the phone at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, June 7, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Monday, as initial euphoria about the gains that closed out last week on Wall Street faded quickly.


TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Monday, as initial euphoria about the gains that closed out last week on Wall Street faded.
France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1% in early trading to 6,509.16. Germany's DAX dipped 0.1% to 15,671.17. But Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.2% to 7,085.23. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down nearly 0.1% at 34,718.5. S&P 500 futures fell nearly 0.2% to 4,220.12.