Asian shares track Wall St rally on hopes for stimulus ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer Jan. 6, 2021 Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 12:02 a.m.
1 of9 A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Shares rose in Asia on Thursday after Wall Street rallied on expectations of more stimulus for the economy, despite chaotic scenes in Washington as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A currency trader talks on the phone at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Shares rose in Asia on Thursday after Wall Street rallied on expectations of more stimulus for the economy, despite chaotic scenes in Washington as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 People walk past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Shares rose in Asia on Thursday after Wall Street rallied on expectations of more stimulus for the economy, despite chaotic scenes in Washington as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 People walk past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Shares rose in Asia on Thursday after Wall Street rallied on expectations of more stimulus for the economy, despite chaotic scenes in Washington as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Shares rose in Asia on Thursday after Wall Street rallied on expectations of more stimulus for the economy, despite chaotic scenes in Washington as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 A woman stands near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm as a car passes by in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Shares rose in Asia on Thursday after Wall Street rallied on expectations of more stimulus for the economy, despite chaotic scenes in Washington as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Shares rose in Asia on Thursday after Wall Street rallied on expectations of more stimulus for the economy, despite chaotic scenes in Washington as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 People stand near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Shares rose in Asia on Thursday after Wall Street rallied on expectations of more stimulus for the economy, despite chaotic scenes in Washington as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Shares rose in Asia on Thursday after Wall Street rallied on expectations of more stimulus for the economy, despite chaotic scenes in Washington as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
Shares rose in Asia on Thursday after Wall Street rallied on expectations of more stimulus for the economy, despite chaotic scenes in Washington when Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
After Congress reconvened following the disruptions to the process for recognizing the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, U.S. futures also were higher, with the contract for the S&P 500 up 0.6%. The future for the Dow industrials gained 0.5%.
Written By
ELAINE KURTENBACH