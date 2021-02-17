Asian shares slip on profit-taking, hopes grow for recovery YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 2:49 a.m.
A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Tokyo.
A man wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing foreign currency exchange rates against Japanese yen at a securities firm Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Tokyo.
A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Tokyo.
A man wearing a protective mask checks his shoe in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Tokyo.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday as investors sold to lock in profits from the recent rally driven by hopes economies will gradually return to a pre-pandemic normal.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.6% to finish at 30,292.19, even as the vaccination drive against COVID-19 began, starting with health care workers. South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.9% to 3,134.97. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.5% to 6,885.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.3% to 31,146.10. Trading was closed in Shanghai for the Lunar New Year holiday.