Asian shares slip on pandemic worries despite Wall St rally YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer April 30, 2021 Updated: April 30, 2021 2:50 a.m.
1 of4 Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 30, 2021. Asian shares were mostly lower Friday amid uncertainty about the prospects for a gradual global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Friday amid uncertainty about the prospects for a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.7% in afternoon trading to 28,844.39. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.9% to 3,146.04. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9% to 7,018.50. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.8% to 28,781.00, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 1.1% to 3,436.68.