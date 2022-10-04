Global shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer Oct. 4, 2022 Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 6:57 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares rose Tuesday, with European markets tracking gains in Asia and U.S. after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes.
France's CAC 40 gained 2.8% in early trading to 5,955.79. Germany's DAX rose 2.3% to 12,484.83. Britain's FTSE 100 added 1.5% to 7,013.73. The future for the Dow industrials was up 1.3% at 29,913.00. The S&P 500 future contract rose 1.5% to 3,745.25.