Asian shares mixed in quiet trading ahead of US Fed decision YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer June 16, 2021 Updated: June 16, 2021 2:49 a.m.
1 of4 A person wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in the rain Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed in quiet trading Wednesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may give clues on what lies ahead with its massive support for markets. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 A woman wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed in quiet trading Wednesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may give clues on what lies ahead with its massive support for markets. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 A woman wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in the rain Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed in quiet trading Wednesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may give clues on what lies ahead with its massive support for markets. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020 file photo a man wearing a mask passes the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks are edging mostly lower in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday, June 15, 2021, a day after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit their latest record highs. Technology stocks, which had led the gains a day earlier, were in the losing column. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed in quiet trading Wednesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may give clues on what lies ahead with its massive support for markets.
Japan released data that showed its trade surplus jumped 49.6% in May from the previous year, but analysts said that was less than expected and highlights how the world's third largest economy and its exports may be only slowly recovering from the pandemic.