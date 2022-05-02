Asian shares fall in thin trading after rout on Wall St YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer May 1, 2022 Updated: May 2, 2022 12:37 a.m.
1 of4 People walk by monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities farm in Tokyo, Monday, May 2, 2022. Asian shares are lower following a sell-off Friday on Wall Street. Investors are uneasy over the impact on regional economies from inflation, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares slipped Monday lower following a sell-off last week on Wall Street as investors fretted over the impact on regional economies from inflation, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
Benchmarks declined in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Trading was closed for holidays in China and many other regional markets.