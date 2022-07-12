Asian shares fall as investors await US inflation update YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer July 12, 2022 Updated: July 12, 2022 4:30 a.m.
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Asian shares fell Tuesday after a slump on Wall Street erased recent gains.
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares mostly fell Tuesday after a slump on Wall Street erased recent gains. U.S. futures and oil prices also declined.
Investors are on the lookout this week for updates on inflation and corporate profits, while renewed coronavirus outbreaks are adding to jitters. Shares fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai but rose in Sydney.