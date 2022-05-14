Stocks rally, but still mark their 6th straight losing week DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA, AP Business Writers May 13, 2022 Updated: May 13, 2022 10:12 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out another volatile week of trading with a broad rally Friday, though it wasn't nearly enough to keep the market from its sixth straight weekly drop, the longest such streak since 2011.
The S&P 500 climbed 2.4%. More than 90% of the companies in the benchmark index closed higher. The Nasdaq rose 3.8% as more gains in technology companies helped lift the tech-heavy index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%.
DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA