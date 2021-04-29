Asian shares, US futures advance after Biden speech ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer April 29, 2021 Updated: April 29, 2021 2:17 a.m.
1 of5 A currency trader walks near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Asian shares rose Thursday and U.S. futures also were higher after President Joe Biden delivered a speech to Congress that outlined ambitious plans for jobs creating spending on early education, child care and other public services. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Asian shares rose Thursday and U.S. futures also were higher after President Joe Biden delivered a speech to Congress that outlined ambitious plans for jobs creating spending on early education, child care and other public services. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 A currency trader walks near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Asian shares rose Thursday and U.S. futures also were higher after President Joe Biden delivered a speech to Congress that outlined ambitious plans for jobs creating spending on early education, child care and other public services. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 A currency trader walks near near the screens showing the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ), left bottom, and the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Asian shares rose Thursday and U.S. futures also were higher after President Joe Biden delivered a speech to Congress that outlined ambitious plans for jobs creating spending on early education, child care and other public services. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 A currency trader watches computer monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Asian shares rose Thursday and U.S. futures also were higher after President Joe Biden delivered a speech to Congress that outlined ambitious plans for jobs creating spending on early education, child care and other public services. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
Asian shares rose Thursday and U.S. futures also were higher after President Joe Biden delivered a speech to Congress outlining ambitious plans for jobs- creating spending on early education, child care and other public services.
Investors have stayed on the sidelines ahead of the release later in the day of U.S. growth data for the January-March quarter. The gross domestic product reading, could top 5% and accelerate even more to 10% or even more in the current April-June quarter as pent-up demand fuels spending.
Written By
ELAINE KURTENBACH