Asia shares mixed after Fed assurance on rates lifts Wall St YURI KAGEYAMA, AP Business Writer June 16, 2022 Updated: June 16, 2022 2:39 a.m.
1 of12 A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Asian shares advanced Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point and signaled more rate hikes were coming to fight inflation. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Asian shares advanced Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point and signaled more rate hikes were coming to fight inflation. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Asian shares advanced Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point and signaled more rate hikes were coming to fight inflation. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 A currency trader stretches while working at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Asian shares advanced Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point and signaled more rate hikes were coming to fight inflation. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Asian shares advanced Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point and signaled more rate hikes were coming to fight inflation. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center left, and the exchange rate of South Korean won against the U.S. dollar, center right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Asian shares advanced Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point and signaled more rate hikes were coming to fight inflation. Ahn Young-joon/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Asian shares advanced Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point and signaled more rate hikes were coming to fight inflation. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 As the Federal Reserve announces a rate change, a trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell news conference is displayed on televisions while traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following an Open Market Committee meeting at the Federal Reserve Board Building, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 As the Federal Reserve announces a rate change, traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday and are on track for their first gain in six days. But more turbulence may be ahead when the Federal Reserve announces in the afternoon how sharply it's raising interest rates. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point and signaled more rate hikes were coming to fight inflation.
Wall Street rallied Wednesday after the Fed’s hike, the biggest since 1994, as investors took heart from Chair Jerome Powell’s comments suggesting future rate increases may be more modest. The bigger than usual rate hike also had been anticipated for weeks and came as no surprise.