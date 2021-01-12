Asia Today: Chinese city tests millions amid fresh outbreak Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 11:29 p.m.
BEIJING (AP) — Millions of people were lining up Wednesday in subzero temperatures to receive a second round of coronavirus tests in a city south of Beijing that is at the heart of China’s most serious latest outbreak of COVID-19.
The National Health Commission announced Wednesday that another 90 confirmed cases had been reported in Hebei province, whose capital Shijiazhuang has accounted for the vast majority of recent cases. Another 16 cases were reported in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang and one in the northern province of Shanxi.