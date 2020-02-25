Ash Wednesday services at The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, 220 Shelton Road, Trumbull, offers six opportunities to receive ashes on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, 7:30 a.m. — Mass with Ashes, 10 a.m. — Liturgy of the Word and Ashes, 12:10 p.m. — Liturgy of the Word and Ashes, 3 p.m. — Liturgy of the Word and Ashes, 5:30 p.m. — Mass with Ashes, 7:30 p.m. — Mass with Choir and Ashes.

Why the Ashes?

The Meaning of Ash Wednesday: Ashes were used as a sign of repentance in the Old Testament. They are a public sign of our intent to die to our worldly desires and live in Christ. They also symbolize grief, in this case, grief for our sins.

As our foreheads are being marked, the priest says: “Remember that you are dust and unto dust you shall return.”

The ashes come from the blessed palms used in the Palm Sunday celebration of the previous year.