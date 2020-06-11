Asbury Park defies order, will allow indoor dining

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — Asbury Park, the Jersey shore city often associated with Bruce Springsteen, is defying New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order and will allow limited indoor dining at its restaurants.

The City Council Wednesday approved a resolution permitting its restaurants to host diners inside at 25% of the building's capacity or 50 people, whichever is less, beginning June 15.

The governor on Tuesday set similar restrictions for indoor gatherings when he announced only outdoor dining for bars and restaurants could resume on June 15. The Democrat has yet to say when they can reopen for indoor seating.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn said the city took the action because restrictions implemented to control the coronavirus pandemic were taking a toll on the city's restaurants. A popular eatery announced last week it would close permanently.

Allowing diners inside still carries risks.

“While the city of Asbury Park is not going to levy any fines against you, the state of New Jersey could,” Quinn said.

Murphy's office has not commented.