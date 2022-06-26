As summit host, Spain urges NATO to watch its southern flank JOSEPH WILSON, Associated Press June 26, 2022 Updated: June 26, 2022 3:14 a.m.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is certain to dominate an upcoming NATO summit in Madrid, Spain and other member nations are quietly pushing the Western alliance to consider how mercenaries aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin are spreading Moscow's influence to Africa.
As the host of the summit taking place from Tuesday to Thursday, Spain wants to emphasize its proximity to Africa as it lobbies for a greater focus on Europe’s southern flank in a new document outlining NATO's vision of its security challenges and tasks.