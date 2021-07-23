As Tokyo Games open, can Olympic flame burn away the funk? FOSTER KLUG, Associated Press July 23, 2021 Updated: July 23, 2021 7:33 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Disputed, locked down and running a year late, the Tokyo Games began at last Friday night, a multinational showcase of the finest athletes of a world fragmented by disease — and an event steeped in the political and medical baggage of a relentless pandemic whose presence haunts every Olympic corner.
As its opening ceremony unfolded in a nearly empty national stadium, devoid of any crowd energy, the first pandemic Games in a century convened amid opposition from much of the host nation. The trepidations have threatened to drown out the usual carefully packaged glitz and soaring rhetoric about sports and peace that are the Games' hallmarks.