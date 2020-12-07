As Kentucky awaits vaccine, cases continue to surge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — As Kentucky awaits it's first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andy Beshear urged the state's residents to remain patient and follow the state's coronavirus safety guidelines Monday.

“There is not enough to go around to everybody all at the same time,” he said of the vaccines.

Kentucky is expecting to receive about 38,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine in the first round of shipments later this month, and about two-thirds are reserved for nursing home staff and residents. The state could expect to receive roughly 109,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the last weeks of December, Beshear said during his daily coronavirus briefing.

The vaccines are still awaiting authorization from federal regulators and most people won’t have access to the vaccines until the spring.

Beshear on Monday also reported 1,972 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 virus-related deaths. Roughly 1,700 Kentuckians are hospitalized, and 410 are in intensive care.

The Democratic governor said that he does not anticipate extending an executive order that restricted indoor dining in restaurants and bars past it’s expiration date of Dec. 14. He also noted that the state's $40 million bar and restaurant relief fund may also be expanded.

Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky’s public health commissioner, addressed concerns about school reopening, pushing back against criticism that the state's virus-related mandates that closed public and private schools to in-person classes were not backed up by specific evidence.

He said school districts can develop "overly simplistic analysis of a much more complicated problem" by thinking that their schools won't be affected by community spread.

“There are consequences that go well beyond that one institution,” Stack added. ”There is a cause and effect relationship between the choices we’ve made which have been very, very difficult and the reason there’s not as much disease out there in the community."

Almost all of Kentucky’s 120 counties are reported to be in the red zone — the most serious category for COVID-19 incidence rates. People in those counties are asked to follow stricter guidelines to contain the virus.

The state’s test positivity rate is 9.6%, up slightly from last Monday. The positivity rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus, according to the World Health Organization. If the rate is less than 5% for two weeks and testing is widespread, the virus is considered under control.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

