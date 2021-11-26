As Europe virus cases surge, UK plows on with its new normal JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Nov. 26, 2021 Updated: Nov. 26, 2021 2:51 a.m.
1 of11 FILE - Members of the public watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London, Aug. 23, 2021, which is taking place for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. As countries across Europe reimpose lockdowns in response to surging COVID-19 cases and deaths, the UK – long one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries -- carries on with a policy of keeping everything as normal as possible. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 FILE - People travel on a London underground tube train on the Jubilee Line, in London, Oct. 20, 2021, where face coverings are required to be worn over people's mouths and noses. As countries across Europe reimpose lockdowns in response to surging COVID-19 cases and deaths, the UK – long one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries -- carries on with a policy of keeping everything as normal as possible. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 FILE - People wearing face masks walk along the Oxford Street shopping area of central London, Oct. 20, 2021. As countries across Europe reimpose lockdowns in response to surging COVID=19 cases and deaths, the UK – long one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries -- carries on with a policy of keeping everything as normal as possible. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 FILE - Streets are empty in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 22, 2021, at the start of a nationwide lockdown due to the high rise in COVID-19 infections. As countries across Europe reimpose lockdowns in response to surging COVID-19 cases and deaths, the UK – long one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries -- carries on with a policy of keeping everything as normal as possible. Lisa Leutner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - A teacher gives on-line lessons via webcam at the temporarily closed elementary school in the town of Trebisov, eastern Slovakia, Nov. 8, 2021. As countries across Europe reimpose lockdowns in response to surging COVID-19 cases and deaths, the UK – long one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries -- carries on with a policy of keeping everything as normal as possible.(Roman Hanc/TASR via AP, File) Roman Hanc/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 FILE - A man walks by a closed Christmas market, next to the St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 22, 2021, as Austria entered a nationwide lockdown to combat soaring coronavirus infections. As countries across Europe reimpose lockdowns in response to surging COVID-19 cases and deaths, the UK – long one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries -- carries on with a policy of keeping everything as normal as possible. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 FILE - A woman wears a face mask to protect herself against the coronavirus as she passes by an empty terrace in the Marrolles quarter in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 17, 2021. As countries across Europe reimpose lockdowns in response to surging COVID-19 cases and deaths, the UK – long one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries -- carries on with a policy of keeping everything as normal as possible. Olivier Matthys/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - People wait to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Zagreb, Croatia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. As countries across Europe reimpose lockdowns in response to surging COVID-19 cases and deaths, the UK – long one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries -- carries on with a policy of keeping everything as normal as possible. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 FILE - People wait for the tram, backdropped by the Christmas market, now closed due to the national COVID-19 lockdown, in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 23, 2021. As countries across Europe reimpose lockdowns in response to surging COVID-19 cases and deaths, the UK – long one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries -- carries on with a policy of keeping everything as normal as possible. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 FILE - A man passes closed Christmas stands in the empty city center, at the beginning of the fourth lockdown in Austria in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Due to the high rise in COVID-19 infections, on Monday morning, a nationwide lockdown started. As countries across Europe reimpose lockdowns in response to surging COVID-19 cases and deaths, the UK – long one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries -- carries on with a policy of keeping everything as normal as possible. Lisa Leutner/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 FILE - A car makes his way on an empty highway near Innsbruck, Austria, on Nov. 21, 2021. Austria went into a national lockdown to contain the fourth wave of coronavirus cases on Monday, Nov. 22. As countries across Europe reimpose lockdowns in response to surging COVID-19 cases and deaths, the UK – long one of Europe’s hardest-hit countries -- carries on with a policy of keeping everything as normal as possible. Matthias Schrader/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — The bars are shut in Vienna, and the Christmas market is empty in Munich, as several European nations tighten up or even lock down to combat a spike in coronavirus infections.
Meanwhile in London, couples sip mulled wine at a seasonal market near the River Thames, full-capacity audiences fill the seats at the nearby National Theatre, and friends huddle over pints in pubs throughout the city.