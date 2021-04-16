As America embraces voting early, GOP moves to restrict it ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press April 16, 2021 Updated: April 16, 2021 12:19 p.m.
Nearly seven of every 10 voters cast their ballots before Election Day in 2020. Republicans are moving to make it harder for that to happen again, potentially affecting the voting preferences of millions of Americans.
The GOP's campaign to place new restrictions on mail-in and early voting in certain states will force voters to contend with new rules on what have quickly become popular and proven methods of casting ballots.
ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE