The artwork of Betty D’Ammassa will be on view at the Town Hall Gallery from now until Friday, Nov. 8. D’Ammassa was born in Providence, Rhode Island and raised in the small town of West Warwick. In 1970, she relocated to Stamford with her husband, Alan, and has resided in Shelton for 40 years. She worked as an accountant and also as a legal assistant until she retired in 2015. She always enjoyed drawing and painting as a hobby and decided to continue her education in art by taking advantage of the art program offered at Housatonic Community College.