Arthur is available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

Arthur Arthur Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Arthur is available at Trumbull Animal Shelter 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Arthur is a two-year-old neutered domestic long hair cat. The shelter thought he was a feral unfriendly cat but it turns out he is very friendly.

Visit Arthur and other pets available at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Clay (non-clumping) cat litter, dry cat food, canned cat food, and laundry detergent. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.