https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Arthur-is-available-at-Trumbull-Animal-Shelter-14855955.php
Arthur is available at Trumbull Animal Shelter
Photo: Contributed Photo
Arthur is a two-year-old neutered domestic long hair cat. The shelter thought he was a feral unfriendly cat but it turns out he is very friendly.
Visit Arthur and other pets available at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.
Seeking donations
The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Clay (non-clumping) cat litter, dry cat food, canned cat food, and laundry detergent. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.
View Comments