'Art of Self-Defense' examines, satirizes toxic masculinity

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director Riley Stearns latest film "The Art of Self-Defense " is a very self-consciously masculine film.

A darkly comedic satire of modern masculinity, it is written and directed by a man and starring primarily men, including Jesse Eisenberg. The actor plays a timid man who becomes empowered through karate. But to balance that, Stearns said he made a conscious effort to make sure he hired mostly women for the behind-the-camera roles.

The film has a female composer, editor, production designer, set decorator and assistant directors.

"The Art of Self-Defense" is currently playing in theaters nationwide.