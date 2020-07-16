Arrests made on 4th day of Detroit summer school protests

Demonstrators block the driveways of the Detroit Public Schools West Side Bus Terminal to keep school buses from running on the first day of summer school, in Detroit, Monday, July 13, 2020. Concerns about COVID-19 and a lack of safety measures prompted the protesters to demand that schools close. (David Guralnick/The Detroit News)/Detroit News via AP) less Demonstrators block the driveways of the Detroit Public Schools West Side Bus Terminal to keep school buses from running on the first day of summer school, in Detroit, Monday, July 13, 2020. Concerns about ... more Photo: David Guralnick, AP Photo: David Guralnick, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Arrests made on 4th day of Detroit summer school protests 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

DETROIT (AP) — Police on Thursday arrested at least 11 protesters who tried to block buses from picking up Detroit students, the fourth day of demonstrations against voluntary summer classes during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Detroit school district this week began offering online or in-person instruction to students. Students and teachers must wear masks, and class sizes are smaller to reduce virus risk.

But a group of people has appeared each day to protest the program, saying officials are putting people at risk. A lawsuit has also been filed.

“We are out here to prevent the spread of a deadly disease in our schools, to prevent that from spreading from the schools back into the community,” teacher and protester Benjamin Royal said outside a bus yard.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said there were 630 students in classrooms Wednesday and 1,100 more participating online. Most students don't ride buses to get to one of the two dozen schools.

“We are staying focused on what matters: serving children and their families and adjusting to the new normal with COVID,” Vitti said on Twitter.