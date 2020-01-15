Army soldier killing in freefall training in Arizona

ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier was killed Tuesday in a routine military freefall training event in southern Arizona, a military spokesman said Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Loren Bymer, a spokesman for the Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. said no additional information about the incident pending an investigation.

Freefalling is when parachutists jump from an aircraft and delay opening their parachutes.

Eloy is 56 miles (91 kilometers) south of Phoenix.