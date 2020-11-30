Armed man shot dead by Phoenix officers was wielding BB gun

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man has died after he continuously pointed a firearm that turned out to be a BB gun.

Police spokeswoman Mercedes Fortune said the incident occurred Monday around 2 a.m. when authorities received reports of a man standing in the intersection of Indian School Road and 23rd Avenue. A caller described the man as showing signs of being under the influence of drugs.

Upon arrival, officers tried to talk with the man. They say they then observed him holding what looked like a handgun. According to the officers, he refused orders to put the weapon down.

Investigators say the man continued walking toward the officers with his gun drawn. Officers fired their weapons. The suspect fell but still refused to let go of his gun, police said.

At this point more officers arrived. Those officers say he pointed his gun at them again and they were compelled to open fire again.

Paramedics transported the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

Investigators later determined the gun the man had been holding was a BB gun.

The man's name and other background details have not been released.

The four officers involved range in age from 28 to 52 with years of service ranging from two to 21. Their names have not been released.