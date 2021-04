LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Monday resumed giving the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after federal officials gave the green light to use it again.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the move two days after U.S. Health officials said they were lifting an 11-day pause on using the J&J vaccine. During the pause, scientific advisers decided the shot's benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots.