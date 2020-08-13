Arkansas reports 652 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Thursday reported 652 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and nine more deaths from the illness.

The Department of Health said at least 51,766 people have tested positive for the virus and 6,582 of the cases are active, meaning they don’t include those who have recovered or died.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The Arkansas COVID-19 death toll rose to 582, although the department said two of those deaths occurred last month. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 fell by 13 to 473.