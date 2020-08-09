Arkansas reports 572 new coronavirus cases, nine more deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has 572 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths due the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, state health officials reported Sunday.

The Arkansas Department of Health said there are now 49,383 confirmed cases of the virus in the state and a death toll of 544, up from 48,811 cases and 535 deaths reported Saturday. The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department said 41,452 people have recovered from the virus and there were 7,387 active cases Sunday.

