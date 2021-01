LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Friday reported 47 more coronavirus deaths as the number of people hospitalized because of the virus continued to drop.

The Department of Health said the state's COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began now total 4,831. The number of people in the hospital because of COVID-19 dropped by 45 to 951. Thursday marked the first day the state's virus hospitalizations had been below 1,000 since November.