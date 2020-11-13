Arkansas man found slain after calling 911; suspect arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A 22-year-old man was arrested in the slaying of a man found dead after calling 911 to say his daughter's boyfriend had broken into his Fayetteville home and attacked him, authorities said Friday.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Samuel Appling of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday on charges of capital murder, residential burglary and fleeing. He remained jailed Friday with no bond set. Jail records didn't list an attorney for him.

The sheriff’s office said that during the 911 call on Thursday night, John Hurlburt, 53, said a stun gun had been used on him. He also said he had hit his attacker with a weight. Later in the call, Hurlburt stopped answering questions and dispatchers said it sounded like he was screaming for help.

The sheriff's office said deputies arrived in the area about 15 minutes later and spotted someone running. The sheriff’s office said that after Appling was taken into custody, deputies found Hurlburt dead in his living room from apparent stab wounds.

The sheriff's office said Appling had a knife on him and a pistol was found in the area.

Hurlburt's body has been sent for an autopsy.