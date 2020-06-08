Arkansas governor backs off lifting virus limits by region

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday backed off the possibility of allowing just some parts of the state to lift more coronavirus restrictions as the state hit a record for people hospitalized from the virus.

It’s not clear when Hutchinson will allow “phase 2,” but he told reporters Monday that he’s not considering a loosening restrictions by region, an idea he floated last week. Hutchinson said he's not ready to move away from the state's plan for the next wave of reopenings to happen statewide.

Hutchinson did not completely rule out the possibility of a regional approach later.

Arkansas in recent weeks has allowed businesses that closed because of the virus to reopen, but with limits on capacity and other safety measures.

The Department of Health said Monday at least 9,740 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase over the 9,426 reported Sunday. The number of active cases, meaning they don't include people who have recovered or died, rose to 2,955.

The true number is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The number of people hospitalized because of the illness caused by the virus increased by 26 Monday to 171, from 145 Sunday. The state's death count from COVID-19 increased to 155.